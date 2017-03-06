A fire broke out at a house on Staten Island Monday morning. The home was completely destroyed, but it didn't appear anyone was injured. Tracie Strahan reports.

At least one person has died in a fire that had dozens of firefighters racing to a Staten Island home Monday morning, officials said.

The body, unknown to be that of a man or woman, was still inside the home.

The fire broke out at a house on Driggs Street shortly before 4 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.

Fire officials warned people in the Eltingville neighborhood to shut their windows as plumes of smoke rose from the home.

Video from the scene shows FDNY firefighters going into the residence as smoke pours from windows. They were still dousing hot spots at 5:30 a.m.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The home appeared to be completely destroyed.

Traffic delays are expected as crews continue to battle the blaze, fire officials said.