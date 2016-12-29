What to Know Two men were driving down a Brooklyn street on Wednesday afternoon when someone opened fire on their BMW, police said

The 21-year-old driver was shot in the face and the 20-year-old passenger was shot in the thigh; the driver later died at a hospital

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting aren't yet known

Authorities are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that ended with a multi-vehicle crash near a Queens hospital Thursday.

Police say a man driving an Acura got into an argument with two men in a sedan at 75th Street and Roosevelt Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. The Acura driver allegedly opened fire into the other car, hitting a 25-year-old man in the leg and a 23-year-old man in the ankle.

Both cars kept moving and crashed at Baxter Avenue, hitting two other parked cars, near Elmhurst Hospital.

"I just came from work and I learned there was a shooting and my car was one of the victims," said Chima Emeh, owner of one of the parked cars damaged in the fracas. "I asked police what happened and they say stay put until they finish their investigation."

Both wounded men are expected to be OK. The shooter remains at large.