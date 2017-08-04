A New York City hotel has installed a phone booth specially designed to connect visitors directly to their congressional representative.

The Standard Hotel in the West Village has built the "Ring Your Rep" phone booth in a move to encourage "positive, productive activism."

The hotel says on its website that Ring Your Rep enocourages guests, staff and the public to take direct action and voice their positions on important issues.

The customized phone booth on the plaza of the hotel overlooking the High Line dials directly to the U.S. Capitol switchboard once anyone picks up the phone/ From there, callers can punch in their zip code, choose the representative to whom they'd like to speak and leave a message.

There's even a "script" book inside the phone booth that offers callers guidance on how to deliver their message.

Calls play a role in how senators and representatives vote.

To get to the phone booth, head for the yellow revolving doors of the hotel's entrance and it's directly to the right, just below the High Line on 13th Street.

The Standard says it will also roll out a direct-dial feature on its room phones at all five hotels.