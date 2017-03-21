Richard "Bo" Dietl is expected to announce at a press conference on the steps of City Hall Tuesday that he is running for mayor of New York City.

Dietl, a former NYPD detective, will announce his intent to run this year as an independent candidate against Mayor de Blasio.

The media personality, best-selling author and film actor announced his platform on issues such as crime and homelessness.

He is also asking an independent counsel to investigate de Blasio’s election financing.