Former NYPD Detective Bo Dietl to Announce Run for Mayor of New York City | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Former NYPD Detective Bo Dietl to Announce Run for Mayor of New York City

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Richard "Bo" Dietl is expected to announce at a press conference on the steps of City Hall Tuesday that he is running for mayor of New York City.

    Dietl, a former NYPD detective, will announce his intent to run this year as an independent candidate against Mayor de Blasio.

    The media personality, best-selling author and film actor announced his platform on issues such as crime and homelessness.

    He is also asking an independent counsel to investigate de Blasio’s election financing.

    Top News: Persian New Year, Senate Holds SCOTUS Hearing

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    AP
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us