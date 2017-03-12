Retired Corrections Officer Shoots Wife in Queens: Sources | NBC New York
Retired Corrections Officer Shoots Wife in Queens: Sources

    A former corrections officer is accused of shooting his wife, police said.

    A retired corrections officer is accused of shooting his wife at a home in Queens Sunday night, according to sources. 

    Police said it appears the man shot his wife in the chest shortly before 8 p.m. following an argument at the home on 59th Street in Woodside. 

    His wife, described as being in her 50s, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is expected to survive. 

    The man is a retired corrections officer, according to sources. He was being held at the 108th precinct on Sunday night and has not been identified. 

    The investigation is ongoing and police said the man will be formally charged Sunday or Monday. 

