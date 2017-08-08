Results Are in, Will Be Released From 24-Hour Transit Tour

Last week transit advocates rode the subways to survey the rails and Tuesday those results will be heard. Marc Santia reports. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Commuters will have their voices heard Tuesday after thousands of surveys were filled out last week when city lawmakers and transit advocates took to the subway tunnels to get an up close look at the state of subway system.

The results are in from at least 2,000 straphangers after those officials spent 12 hours Thursday and 12 hours Friday conducting a listening tour across the city's five boroughs.

The 24-hour Riders Respond Transit Tour came in the wake of delays, derailments, power outages and track fires. As advocates rode the rails across the city, they heard an array of complaints.

“They can be more on time,” Ling of Lower Manhattan said. "A lot of the time, I want to say 80 percent of the time, they’re not on time.”

On Tuesday, those results will be heard. The city council will meet and hold an MTA oversight meeting to discuss the subway issues.

On Monday, Mayor de Blasio and the MTA argued over increasing taxes for the wealthy to help pay to fix the subways.