Some restaurants in New York City and across the nation are going dark on Thursday for the Day Without Immigrants protest.
Immigrants are being asked to stay home and miss work, miss class, and not shop on Thursday to raise national awareness of their impact on the community.
The protest comes in response to President Donald Trump and his 1-month-old administration. The Republican president has pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally, build a wall along the Mexican border, and ban people from certain majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. He also has blamed high unemployment on immigration.
In New York City, the Blue Ribbon restaurant group will close its seven restaurants, and their 500 employees will be staying home, according to Eater.
Restaurants like Dziupla in Greenpoint posted announcements to their customers on Instagram.
Other restaurants, including La Contenta on the Lower East Side, Land Thai Kitchen on the Upper West Side, and Pure Thai Cookhouse in Hell's Kitchen notified their customers of plans to close in support of their workers.
Other eateries, like Eataly in Flatiron and Fowler & Wells in Lower Manhattan, will remain open but anticipate a limited menu due to workers who will be protesting.
Some other restaurants that have announced plans to close Thursday include:
- 51st Bakery and Cafe, Long Island City
- La Sirena Mexican Folk Art, East Village
- Prime Meats and Frankies Sputino 457, Red Hook Brooklyn
Bodega owners staged a similar demonstration last month, with thousands of owners shutting down en masse at noon on Feb. 2 and then rallying at Brooklyn Borough Hall that evening. They said they wanted to show how much they're part of the fabric of New York City. Some told of how their families were stranded overseas as a result of Trump's travel ban.