Rescuers formed a human chain to save a swimmer from the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday evening, authorities said.
The dramatic rescue unfolded around 5:45 p.m. at Beach and Philadelphia avenues in Cape May, according to the city’s fire department.
Three swimmers who had been pulled out to sea were able to get to shore, but a fourth person was still out in the water when rescuers arrived.
Lifeguards, along with rescuers from the fire department and beach patrol, formed a human chain to bring the fourth person back to shore.
All four of the swimmers were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
