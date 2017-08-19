Rescuers were able to bring a stranded swimmer to shore by forming a human chain in Cape May, authorities said.

Rescuers formed a human chain to save a swimmer from the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The dramatic rescue unfolded around 5:45 p.m. at Beach and Philadelphia avenues in Cape May, according to the city’s fire department.

Three swimmers who had been pulled out to sea were able to get to shore, but a fourth person was still out in the water when rescuers arrived.

Lifeguards, along with rescuers from the fire department and beach patrol, formed a human chain to bring the fourth person back to shore.

All four of the swimmers were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for evaluation.