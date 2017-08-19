Rescuers Form Human Chain to Save Swimmer on Jersey Shore - NBC New York
Rescuers Form Human Chain to Save Swimmer on Jersey Shore

    Rescuers Form Human Chain to Save Swimmer on Jersey Shore
    Cape May Fire Department
    Rescuers were able to bring a stranded swimmer to shore by forming a human chain in Cape May, authorities said.

    Rescuers formed a human chain to save a swimmer from the waters off the Jersey Shore on Saturday evening, authorities said.

    The dramatic rescue unfolded around 5:45 p.m. at Beach and Philadelphia avenues in Cape May, according to the city’s fire department.

    Three swimmers who had been pulled out to sea were able to get to shore, but a fourth person was still out in the water when rescuers arrived.

    Lifeguards, along with rescuers from the fire department and beach patrol, formed a human chain to bring the fourth person back to shore.

    All four of the swimmers were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

