It's clear why New York is the city that never sleeps: noise is inescapable.

What to Know Noise was the top complaint made to 311 last year, according to a new report from real estate listing site Trulia

Heat and hot water was the second-most complained about issue

Among New Yorkers' top gripes were illegal parking, blocked driveways, and street conditions such as potholes

The city that never sleeps is driving its residents up the wall — noise was the main complaint New Yorkers made to 311 last year.

Whether it was an all-night rager in the apartment next door or the upstairs neighbor's kids running around, a new report found noise made up roughly 9 percent of all complaints to 311 for a majority of 2016, according to amNewYork.

The report found more than half of the 212,318 noise-related calls made to 311 last year were in regard to loud music or partying. About 53,266 complaints were about banging or pounding from neighbors.

The noisest neighborhoods were Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn and Harlem in Manhattan, which had the highest number of noise complaints to 311.

A fluctuation from bitterly cold to unseasonably warm temperatures may have confused landlords: heat and hot water problems had the second-highest number of complaints with 207,657 calls to 311 last year.

Not one to hold their tongues, New Yorkers also griped about illegal parking, blocked driveways, and street conditions including potholes, the report revealed.

Real estate listings website Trulia combed through the city's 311 call logs from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 16, 2016 to analyze which kinds of complaints were made and what areas of the city they came from.

Here's a short list of the top five complaints made to 311 last year:

-Noise: 212, 318

-Heat/hot water: 207,657

-Illegal parking: 117,474

-Blocked driveways: 113,157

-Street conditions: 87,895