Report: Noise, Heat/Hot Water Issues Topped 311 Complaints Last Year; Bed-Stuy, Harlem Are Noisiest Neighborhoods | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Report: Noise, Heat/Hot Water Issues Topped 311 Complaints Last Year; Bed-Stuy, Harlem Are Noisiest Neighborhoods

Over 200,000 calls were made to the city hotline about noise and heat and hot water issues in 2016, the report revealed

By Erica Davies

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    UIG via Getty Images
    It's clear why New York is the city that never sleeps: noise is inescapable.

    What to Know

    • Noise was the top complaint made to 311 last year, according to a new report from real estate listing site Trulia

    • Heat and hot water was the second-most complained about issue

    • Among New Yorkers' top gripes were illegal parking, blocked driveways, and street conditions such as potholes

    The city that never sleeps is driving its residents up the wall — noise was the main complaint New Yorkers made to 311 last year. 

    Whether it was an all-night rager in the apartment next door or the upstairs neighbor's kids running around, a new report found noise made up roughly 9 percent of all complaints to 311 for a majority of 2016, according to amNewYork.

    The report found more than half of the 212,318 noise-related calls made to 311 last year were in regard to loud music or partying. About 53,266 complaints were about banging or pounding from neighbors.

    The noisest neighborhoods were Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn and Harlem in Manhattan, which had the highest number of noise complaints to 311.

    A fluctuation from bitterly cold to unseasonably warm temperatures may have confused landlords: heat and hot water problems had the second-highest number of complaints with 207,657 calls to 311 last year.

    Not one to hold their tongues, New Yorkers also griped about illegal parking, blocked driveways, and street conditions including potholes, the report revealed.

    Real estate listings website Trulia combed through the city's 311 call logs from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 16, 2016 to analyze which kinds of complaints were made and what areas of the city they came from. 

    Here's a short list of the top five complaints made to 311 last year:

    -Noise: 212, 318

    -Heat/hot water: 207,657

    -Illegal parking: 117,474

    -Blocked driveways: 113,157

    -Street conditions: 87,895

    Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices