Temporary New York City bus service will be reduced and temporary ferry service from Long Island City will cease, the MTA announced Saturday.

Effective Wednesday, August 2nd, bus service will be reduced to hourly frequency during rush periods.

This means from 6 to 9 a.m., from the Park & Ride facilities, and from 3 to 7 p.m. from Penn Station, there will be hourly transportation available.

There will also be no ferry service to and from Long Island City. Customers are urged to use the 7 train at Hunters Point Avenue as an alternative.

Ferry service to and from Glen Cove will remain unchanged.

Adjustments have been made based on commuters' needs and ridership patterns throughout the first weeks of the LIRR summer schedule.

Full schedules and travel options are available at www.LIRRsummerschedule.com

