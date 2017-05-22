TV Personalities Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and Teresa Giudice attend the Nike Kids Rock Cocktails & Canapes event during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 8, 2016 in New York City.

You can now dine like a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star at a new Italian restaurant in the Garden State.

Joe Gorga has opened Gorga’s Pizza and Pasta in East Hanover along with his wife Melissa Gorga and sister Teresa Giudice.

The restaurant opened Friday at the former site of Salugo Bistro.

The eatery intends to bring the Gorga family’s “authentic Italian recipes” to fans and pasta lovers alike.

Menu items include a variety of entrees, all aptly named after the Gorga and Giudice kids, pastas and pizzas.

Both Melissa Gorga and Giudice took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from the grand opening.

"Hope you can stop by!!," Giudice captioned on of her posts.

So happy to announce our new business venture - Gorga's Homemade Pasta & Pizza in East Hanover NJ! @gorgaspasta Two things I'm so passionate about - family & good home cooked Italian food! Hope you can stop by!! 😘 #myfamily #mylife #gorgaspasta #italianfood #italianrestaurant #easthanover #nj A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 19, 2017 at 5:39am PDT



Can’t make it to Gorga’s Pizza and Pasta yourself? The restaurant is letting fans get a taste by offering up jars of sauce on its website.

