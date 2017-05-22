You can now dine like a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star at a new Italian restaurant in the Garden State.
Joe Gorga has opened Gorga’s Pizza and Pasta in East Hanover along with his wife Melissa Gorga and sister Teresa Giudice.
The restaurant opened Friday at the former site of Salugo Bistro.
The eatery intends to bring the Gorga family’s “authentic Italian recipes” to fans and pasta lovers alike.
Menu items include a variety of entrees, all aptly named after the Gorga and Giudice kids, pastas and pizzas.
Both Melissa Gorga and Giudice took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from the grand opening.
"Hope you can stop by!!," Giudice captioned on of her posts.
Can’t make it to Gorga’s Pizza and Pasta yourself? The restaurant is letting fans get a taste by offering up jars of sauce on its website.