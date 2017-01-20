Man Accused of Raping 6- and 7-Year-Old Girls

A Flanders man is accused of raping 6- and 7-year-old girls, both relatives to him, authorities say.

Shawn Reid was arrested Thursday following a 10-week investigation, police say.

He faces two counts of first-degree rape and will be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice court later Friday.

Authorities say the alleged crimes happened several years ago, but were only recently reported. The circumstances aren't clear, and information on an attorney for Reid wasn't immediately available.