Heavy Rain Brings Flooding to Jersey Shore

NBC10 Jersey Shore Bureau reporter Ted Greenberg is live in Margate, New Jersey to take a look at the flooded streets Saturday morning, as well as give tips to stay safe in these conditions. (Published 2 hours ago)

Heavy rain, as expected, left flooding conditions along shore points early Saturday.

NBC10’s Ted Greenberg found flooding at Ventnor and Washington avenues in Margate, New Jersey before daybreak Saturday after an evening of heavy downpours. Streets flooded along the Jersey Shore including intersections in Avalon, North Wildwood, Sea Isle City, Strathmere and other towns before daybreak Saturday.

The standing water began to recede in Margate Saturday morning, leaving some cars abandoned on drying out roads.



The heavy rain hit as far west and north as Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs. But, this was a true case of neighborhood weather as no measurable rain fell in Allentown in the Lehigh Valley Saturday.

Plenty of rain, however fell, at shore points – nearly 5.7 inches at Atlantic City International Airport, more than 4.4 inches in Cape May, New Jersey and more than 2.5 inches in Millville, New Jersey.

Less than half an inch of rain fell in Philadelphia and Wilmington.

By 7 a.m., rain had stopped in some neighbors that had heavy downpours overnight as drier air pushed the system out to sea. The shore could see spotty showers through the day.

If you see flooding in your area please share your photos and video and be careful not to drive through standing water.