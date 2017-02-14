Raging Fire Engulfs Boat Marina in Belmar

A raging fire engulfed a marina in Belmar on Tuesday, and at least several boats burned in the blaze, the town's mayor said.
Social media photos and videos showed thick black smoke rising from the marina, which the mayor tweeted was at the AP Marina on 5th Avenue.
The mayor told NBC New York the fire was under control as of about 1:20 p.m.
Videos showed the large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance, and initial reports said there was a heavy fire departments.
