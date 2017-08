Police in New Jersey want to find the person behind the racist and anti-Semitic flyers that are popping up in Asbury Park. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Racist Posters Pop Up in New Jersey Park

Police in New Jersey want to find the person behind the racist and anti-Semitic flyers that are popping up in Asbury Park.

One of the flyers is headlines “hate facts with Hitler, brought to you by vanguard America.”

The flyer goes on to list anti-Semetic and racist views.

They were found along Cookman Avenue and near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Main Street.

Mayor John Moor is not commenting on the investigation.

