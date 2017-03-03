A Queens woman says she fought back when she was attacked on the street by a stranger who allegedly told her she "ought to be deported."

Jean Aviles, 69, was walking to the supermarket on Ditmars Avenue in Astoria Wednesday afternoon when she was approached near 31st Street by a man in his 60s.

She said he told her, "You ought to be deported. You gotta be deported. I want you out of my country, you oughta be deported."

Aviles, who is a second-generation Puerto Rican-American, says she pushed back against her attacker, who was white.

"I said, 'What are you saying? I'm a native New Yorker,'" she recounted to News 4 Friday.

The man hit her with his small umbrella, and Aviles fought back with her own umbrella.

"I hit him across the face, opposite side of the face, so he jumped back. He was going to then attack me, but from my back I heard someone say, 'Leave her alone!'" she said.

Aviles wasn't physically hurt, but she says she's still in shock.

"It makes me feel degraded. You don't know how it is. Makes me feel like you don't belong anywhere," she said.

"It's devastating -- you have no idea, what it is, what's inside," Aviles said in tears. "It's a devastating thing, and I hope no one has to go through that."

Aviles said she was petrified because the man "didn't look like a hardened criminal."

She had a message for the attacker: "Go get your head examined, because you have to be a real nut to carry this type of hate around you. Because everyone has a right to be somewhere."

Police say their hate crimes unit is investigating.