Queens Man Hurt After Package in Mailbox Explodes: Officials

What to Know The 73-year-old Queens man opened a package in his mailbox and it exploded, authorities say

The man suffered severe burns and is in serious condition at a hospital

It's not known what was in the package; federal authorities may be called in to investigate

A man was seriously injured after a package from his mailbox exploded in his hands in Queens on Friday evening, authorities said.

The small package in question was left in the 73-year-old man's home mailbox on 222nd Street, at 154th Road, in Springfield Gardens, according to authorities.

When the man went to his mailbox and attempted to open the package, it exploded, authorities said.

The man suffered injuries severe burns to his hands and body, but he is expected to survive, authorities said. He was listed in serious condition at Nassau University Medical Center.

It's not known what was inside the package.



Hazmat has been called in and the FDNY and NYPD are investigating.

Federal agencies may be called in as well to investigate.