Queens Man Arrested After Cops Find Him With $1.2 Million in Fentanyl: Methuen Police Department | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Queens Man Arrested After Cops Find Him With $1.2 Million in Fentanyl: Methuen Police Department

The arrest comes days after a 10-month-old infant from Massachusetts was hospitalized for fentanyl exposure

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy of Methuen Police Department

    A Queens man has been arrested in Massachusetts after cops found him with over $1 million worth of fentanyl, Methuen Police Department officials said.

    Methuen Police received a call about a man with a gun in a taxi on Glen Avenue just after 8:40 a.m. Monday. The caller described a man allegedly exiting the taxi, retrieving a gun from a duffle bag and concealing the firearm before getting back in the cab, officials said.

    Based on the caller's description, officers spotted Robinson Rojas-Rosario in the back of a taxi with a duffle bag beside him on the floor. 

    Authorities said 15 kilograms of fentanyl worth roughly $1.2 million were discovered during an investigation.

    The 32-year-old's arrest comes days after a 10-month-old Methuen infant was hospitalized for fentanyl exposure. He is being held at the Methuen police station on $100,000 bail, pending his arraignment at Lawrence District Court.

    Published 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices