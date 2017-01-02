A Queens man has been arrested in Massachusetts after cops found him with over $1 million worth of fentanyl, Methuen Police Department officials said.

Methuen Police received a call about a man with a gun in a taxi on Glen Avenue just after 8:40 a.m. Monday. The caller described a man allegedly exiting the taxi, retrieving a gun from a duffle bag and concealing the firearm before getting back in the cab, officials said.

Based on the caller's description, officers spotted Robinson Rojas-Rosario in the back of a taxi with a duffle bag beside him on the floor.

Authorities said 15 kilograms of fentanyl worth roughly $1.2 million were discovered during an investigation.

The 32-year-old's arrest comes days after a 10-month-old Methuen infant was hospitalized for fentanyl exposure. He is being held at the Methuen police station on $100,000 bail, pending his arraignment at Lawrence District Court.