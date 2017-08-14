Two strangers, one armed with a black handgun, ambushed a 38-year-old man in the lobby of his Queens building -- one put him in a chokehold while the other forced his way into the victim's second-floor apartment and threatened and robbed his family, authorities say.

Cops say one suspect held the victim in the lobby while the suspect with the gun went up to his apartment Sunday evening. The armed suspect barged into the home and threatened the victim's 30-year-old wife and 7-year-old son, according to police. Cops say he stole $1,300 in cash, two credit cards and the keys to the victim's black 2017 Audi A6, then ran back downstairs.

The two suspects fled the scene in the victim's car. They were last seen traveling east on Norman Street. Police say no injuries were reported.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the armed suspect (above) and ask anyone with information about him to call police.