Queens Church Choir Director Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl, 11, During Music Lessons | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Queens Church Choir Director Accused of Sexually Abusing Girl, 11, During Music Lessons

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 69-year-old Queens church choir director has been charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl during piano and singing lessons at her home over a period of two years, prosecutors say. 

    Rafael A. Diaz, of Jamaica Queens, was the girl's choir director at Presentation of Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Queens when he began coaching her in voice and piano, according to the Queens district attorney's office. 

    Several times between January 2013 and June 2014, Diaz groped the girl over her clothing and made inappropriate remarks, prosecutors say.

    When the girl, now 15, told her father about what happened, the girl's father and Diaz had a phone conversation in which Diaz allegedly admitted to touching the girl and said it happened five or six times, and that it stopped when the music lessons stopped. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Wild Dog Foundation

    Diaz was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Sunday on a charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Bail was set at $35,000.

    It's not clear if Diaz had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A call to the church went unanswered Tuesday. 

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices