A property manager in a Queens building has been plastering hateful posters and political propaganda all over the lobby, amounting to what residents call tenant harassment.

Posters paying homage to the Confederate Army and to World War II dictators like Mussolini and Hitler line the walls of the lobby in the 39th Place condo building in Sunnyside. Political posters for the National Rifle Association and supporting President Donald Trump cover the stairwell.

"I actually cried when I saw the Trump mural because it says 'build the wall' on it, and this building is full of people from all over different places, and that statement is loaded with hatred," said one neighbor.

Residents spoke to News 4 anonymously, terrified of retribution. They say the posters and propaganda started small and now has grown to the entire lobby. The building directory even lists two well-known Nazi figures. They've called 311 but it doesn't seem there's much they can do.

But councilman Jimmy Van Bramer plans to lead a protest Wednesday morning.

"You cannot do this, and we will make sure the NYPD and the city of New York comes full force against this man and his campaign of harassment and intimidation," he said.

An attempt to reach the property manager was not immediately successful Tuesday. Messages left with the board of managers were not immediately returned.