What to Know The property manager of a Queens building being probed by the city over hateful posters in the lobby has been arrested

Posters lining the walls of the Sunnyside condo pay homage to the Confederate Army and to World War II dictators

NYC Council Majority Leader Jimmy Van Bramer led a rally at the building last month and de Blasio denounced the posters

The Queens property manager whose lobby posters of Nazis and Confederates scared residents and sparked an investigation by the city last month has been arrested.



Neal Milano, 70, was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with stalking and harassing a woman, according to police.

Law enforcement sources say that on July 13 a woman told police Milano followed her on numerous occasions and that he grabbed and pulled her.

The arrest is not related to the city’s probe into the posters in the building, the sources said, adding that Milano has been out of the country up until recently.

It wasn't immediately known if Milano had an attorney who could commente on the charges.

In August, New York City's Commission on Human Rights launched an investigation into allegations of tenant harassment at the condo building Milano manages on 39th Place in the ethnically diverse neighborhood of Sunnyside.

Posters paying homage to the Confederate Army and to World War II dictators like Mussolini and Hitler line the walls of the lobby and stairwell of the building, as do posters in support of the National Rifle Association and President Trump.

Many residents in the building are immigrants. Last month, residents spoke to News 4 anonymously, terrified of retribution. They say the display of posters and propaganda started small and grew to the entire lobby. The building directory lists infamous Nazis Rudolf Hess and Josef Mengele as residents.

"I actually cried when I saw the Trump mural because it says 'build the wall' on it, and this building is full of people from all over different places, and that statement is loaded with hatred," one neighbor said.

It's illegal in New York City for housing providers, landlords or their employees or agents to discriminate against tenants by creating a hostile environment based on race, religion, immigration status, orientation or any other protected class. It's also against the law to harass tenants based on those classes.

“It is now more important than ever for New Yorkers to stand united as one city and reject discrimination and intolerance,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement. “We will not let tenants in Sunnyside or across the five boroughs be intimidated or threatened for speaking out against hatred.”

New York City Council Major Leader Jimmy Van Bramer, a Democrat, led a rally at the building last month, saying Milano has created a "house of horrors" for tenants there. Local lawmakers and leaders from the Anti-Defamation League of New York, the Sunnyside Jewish Center and the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York were by his side.

"The tenants of this Sunnyside condominium have been terrorized at the hands of this property manager for far too long," Van Bramer said.

Milano did not respond to NBC 4 New York's requests for comment on the initial story last month. Messages left with the board of managers were also not returned.