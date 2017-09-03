Assemblyman Michael Simanowitz was joined by his family after being introduced on the floor of the Assembly for the first time.

Assemblyman Mike Simanowitz, who represented most of Queens, has died suddenly at the age of 45.

Simanowitz, a father of four, died after battling an undisclosed illness, the New York Daily News reported.

"Assembly member Michael Simanowitz worked every day to make life better for his constituents and I join them and all New Yorkers in mourning his sudden passing," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.



Simanowitz was elected in 2011 and before that was the longtime chief of staff for his predecessor Nettie Mayersohn.

He worked on strengthening drunk driving laws, protecting at-risk children and victims of rape, according to his website.

Simanowitz also served on an NYPD Auxillary Unit and was recognized by the department for his work after the Sept. 11 attacks and during the blackout of 2003.

"I am shocked and devastated over the sudden passing of Assemblyman Mike Simanowitz who was taken from us at such a young age," said U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, who represents much of the same area.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and four children.



