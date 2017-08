A dog yoga party in Brooklyn put the "dog" in "downward dog" earlier this week. Pet food company Ollie and Y7 Yoga Studio partnered to host the unique event. The "DOGA" class helped launch Ollie's new menu, featuring dishes made with lamb. The pet food service brings portioned and packaged pet food straight to your door. Ollie's natural meals offer custom nutrition for your furry friend.Here's a look at some of the adorable photos from the yoga party.