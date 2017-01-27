Police are on the hunt for a robber who attacked a 72-year-old woman and snatched her purse in front of a bagel shop on the Upper West Side.

The victim was walking northbound near Absolute Bagels shop around 3:11 a.m. when the brazen thief approached her and grabbed her purse near 107th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, police said.

Authorities said when she resisted, the suspect socked her in the face several times and stole her purse, which contained $250 in cash, various credit and bank cards, and an iPhone.

The suspect then fled east toward Amsterdam Avenue wearing a black bubble jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and sneakers, police said.

The victim suffered cuts to her mouth and lips as well as brusing to her face. Authorities said paramedics took her to St. Luke's Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information on this crime to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or by logging on to www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.