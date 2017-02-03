Puppy Miraculously Survives 5-Story Plunge From New Jersey Building | NBC New York
Puppy Miraculously Survives 5-Story Plunge From New Jersey Building

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says Lexi the dog has serious injuries and its asking for help getting her the treatment she needs

    Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge
    Lexi is the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge's fourth seriously injured dog in the last month, the group says.

    An adorable puppy miraculously survived a leap from a five-story building in New Jersey Thursday, but animal advocates are asking for help getting her the treatment she needs to recover. 

    The 7-month-old female pit bull, named Lexi, jumped off the roof of the building in Bayonne, leaving her with two badly injured legs and trouble breathing, the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said on its Facebook page Thursday. 

    The group says Lexi is its fourth seriously injured dog in the last month. Visit the organization's Facebook page to find out how you can help.

