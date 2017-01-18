Man Buys $3,592.21 Puppy With Fake Credit Card: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly using a fake credit card to buy a $3,592.21 puppy and a cellphone worth more than $240, authorities say.

Police allege Victor Franco first used the fake card to buy the phone at Alicia MultiServices in Uniondale in August. Months later, in November, Franco allegedly charged thousands of dollars to a fake card to buy the dog.

On both occasions, police say he showed fake ID.

Franco was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand larceny and identity theft, among other crimes.

Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.