A 56-year-old man died after being punched in the face outside his Queens home, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call on Decatur Street early Sunday found the victim, Hugo Moreta, bleeding from the mouth. He was conscious at the time and apparently told authorities he had been arguing with two other men when one punched him. Moreta fell to the ground.

He was taken to a hospital, and died four days later, on Thursday. No arrests have been made, and police say their investigation is ongoing.