The fastest man in the world retains his title. A 108-year-old woman finally gets to witness her favorite team win their second World Series championship. A fake robbery. These are just a few of professional sports' most memorable moments in 2016. From celebrations to memorials, this year had no shortage of events to make you cry, laugh, or say "huh?" We said goodbye to greats that we watched as kids, and said hello to a new group of athletes who are building their legacies on and off the field. Here are 10 of the best moments in 2016.