Social media erupted with concern after a red banner on Princeton University's website warned of a report of a person with a gun on campus Tuesday, but local police quickly said the report was unfounded.

The banner, which was seen on the site shortly before noon, said anyone in the vicinity should lock their doors and shelter in place. The university also tweeted that there was a report of a person with a "weapon" on the campus.

Police said it turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the school calendar, students are not set to move in for the fall semester until Sept. 2. Sports team members and some faculty may be on campus earlier, however.

No one at the school answered the phone when NBC 4 New York called Tuesday.