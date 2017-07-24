President Trump’s Drawing of NYC Skyline up for Auction | NBC New York
President Trump’s Drawing of NYC Skyline up for Auction

    (Published Monday, July 24, 2017)

    Original, "very rare" artwork by President Trump is up for auction.

    It’s a signed sketch of the New York City skyline, including Trump Tower. Trump drew the skyline sketch for charity back in 2005.

    Nate D. Sanders Auctions says the drawing is extremely rare and that only a few of the president’s drawings are known to exist.

    Bidding for the sketch starts at $9,000.

    The piece is described as “Rare Original Artwork by the President” on the Nate D. Sanders website.

    Photo credit: Nate D. Sanders Auctions

    Published at 6:51 PM EDT on Jul 24, 2017 | Updated at 6:56 PM EDT on Jul 24, 2017

