Trump Sketch of NYC Skyline up for Auction

Original, "very rare" artwork by President Trump is up for auction.

It’s a signed sketch of the New York City skyline, including Trump Tower. Trump drew the skyline sketch for charity back in 2005.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions says the drawing is extremely rare and that only a few of the president’s drawings are known to exist.

Bidding for the sketch starts at $9,000.

The piece is described as “Rare Original Artwork by the President” on the Nate D. Sanders website.