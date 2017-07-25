President Donald Trump will travel to New York on Friday to meet with law enforcers on Long Island.

It's unclear why the president is coming to Suffolk, and details remain murky, but Rep. Lee Zeldin confirmed to News 4 that Trump is visiting Friday. The White House also confirmed the president's plans.

At a public event Tuesday, the Suffolk police commissioner offered no comment on Trump's visit or police plans surrounding the visit.

Citing Rep. Peter King, Newsday reports Trump plans to discuss the violent MS-13 gang problem that's resulted in the killings of 11 young people in the last year.

President Trump to Spend August in New Jersey

President Trump's summer plans for the month of August have been made public, and it looks like he's going to be spending his time at the "Summer White House" in Bedminster, New Jersey. Lori Bordonaro has reaction from locals and how it could impact you. (Published Friday, July 21, 2017)

Trump has previously referred to MS-13 as "bad people."

"We are putting MS-13 in jail and getting them the hell out of our country," he told The Associated Press in April. "We are out in Long Island cleaning out the MS-13 scum."

Immigrant advocates on Long Island have accused the president of politicizing the MS-13 gang problem to justify a crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Trump's visit comes three months after Attorney General Jeff Sessions' in Central Islip, where he bolstered Trump's commitment to enforce immigrant laws and battle the street gangs, before the relationship between the president and the attorney general became so tense.

People in the tri-state are already bracing for Trump's plans to vacation at his "summer White House" in Bedminster, New Jersey, during most of August, fearing days of protests and inconveniences, including a miles-wide flight restriction over the area.

When Trump goes to Bedminster, temporary flight restrictions are put in place within a 30-mile radius for local airports. Planes are also prohibited from flying within 10 miles of the town, so locals may need to look to other airports during the president’s stay.

Trump's itinerary and travel plans for his visit to Long Island remain unclear.