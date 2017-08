It looks like President Barack Obama's one-time Park Slope brownstone has a buyer. The home on Second Street in Park Slope hit the market in late April for a shade over $4 million. It was listed by Brown Harris Stevens. The listing is now gone, but according to Streeteasy records, someone paid $4.295 million -- the exact asking price -- for a five-bedroom, three-bath unit on June 20.

The former president lived on the top floor of this brownstone in the mid-80s.