Pregnant Woman Shot in Head in Brooklyn: Source

By Marc Santia

    Three people were shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, including a pregnant woman who was struck in the head, law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York. 

    The attack may have been a drive-by shooting, the sources said. 

    The woman was brought to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. Details on her condition weren't immediately known. 

    Two other people were also shot, the NYPD said. 

    The victims were at Howard Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood when they were stuck, police say. 


    Published 32 minutes ago

