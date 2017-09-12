The mother of a pregnant New York City teenager who was shot in the head twice in Brooklyn says her daughter is expected to survive after four hours of surgery.
The NYPD says 19-year-old Tytianna Sparks was shot Sunday afternoon outside her home on Dean Street, near Howard Avenue in Brownsville by a gunman who is still being sought. Police say the 5-months-pregnant teenager was then rushed to a hospital.
Her relatives said Monday Sparks is in critical but stable condition, and her fetus is stable as well.
William Sparks, the victim's father, says he hopes for a quick arrest.
Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and don't know if she as the intended target.
