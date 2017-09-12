A pregnant woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head twice in front of her Brooklyn home on Sunday, police and family members said. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 11, 2017)

The mother of a pregnant New York City teenager who was shot in the head twice in Brooklyn says her daughter is expected to survive after four hours of surgery.

The NYPD says 19-year-old Tytianna Sparks was shot Sunday afternoon outside her home on Dean Street, near Howard Avenue in Brownsville by a gunman who is still being sought. Police say the 5-months-pregnant teenager was then rushed to a hospital.

Her relatives said Monday Sparks is in critical but stable condition, and her fetus is stable as well.

William Sparks, the victim's father, says he hopes for a quick arrest.

Pregnant Woman Shot, Critically Injured in NYC

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, and don't know if she as the intended target.