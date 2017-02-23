$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in New York

Powerball fever is back, as the jackpot for tonight's national drawing hits $403 million dollars.

What to Know The $435 million prize was the seventh-largest jackpot win in the game's history

At least one jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Indiana, though the person's identity was not released

The numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2

Some lucky person bought a $1 million Powerball ticket from a 7-Eleven on Long Island.

The New York Lottery said the second-prize ticket was sold at the store on Montauk Highway in Center Moriches. Another $1 million ticket was sold in Rochester. The winners have yet to come forward.

More than 255,000 other people won smaller prizes in New York, the lotto said.

The Powerball jackpot had climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. At least one jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Indiana. The winner has not been identified.

The winning numbers for the estimated $435 million pot were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2. It was the seventh-largest jackpot win in the game's history.

Indiana has the most jackpot winners in the nation, with 39. Missouri and Minnesota have the next most, with 31 and 22 respectively.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.