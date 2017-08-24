The winning ticket in Wednesday night's $758 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Massachusetts, according to state lottery officials. (Published 5 hours ago)

The jackpot-winning ticket for the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history was sold in Massachusetts, but there were some big winners in the tri-state area as well.

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball is 4.

New York saw three $1 million winners who matched five numbers, not including the Powerball. The odds of that? One in 11,688,053. Thirty two matched four of the numbers, earning $50,000 a piece, and two matched four of the numbers with a Power Play, doubling their haul to $100,000.

In New Jersey, two lucky people had $1 million wins. Two million-dollar tickets were also sold in Connecticut, but one of those winners had a Power Play, doubling the value.

In all, there were 764,323 winners in New York, 482,371 winners in New Jersey and 128,728 winners in Connecticut.

The jackpot ticket, worth $758.7 million, was sold at Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts. The lotto initially said it was sold at a convenience store in Watertown, about a two-hour drive away, but corrected that Thursday morning.