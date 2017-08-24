Check Your Numbers! 7 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Sold in Tri-State - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Check Your Numbers! 7 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Sold in Tri-State

The jackpot ticket, worth $758.7 million, was sold in Massachusetts

    What to Know

    • The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball is 4

    • Seven people in the tri-state area won at least $1 million and thousands won smaller prizes

    The jackpot-winning ticket for the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history was sold in Massachusetts, but there were some big winners in the tri-state area as well. 

    The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing are 6-7-16-23-26 and the Powerball is 4. 

    New York saw three $1 million winners who matched five numbers, not including the Powerball. The odds of that? One in 11,688,053. Thirty two matched four of the numbers, earning $50,000 a piece, and two matched four of the numbers with a Power Play, doubling their haul to $100,000. 

    In New Jersey, two lucky people had $1 million wins. Two million-dollar tickets were also sold in Connecticut, but one of those winners had a Power Play, doubling the value. 

    In all, there were 764,323 winners in New York, 482,371 winners in New Jersey and 128,728 winners in Connecticut. 

    The jackpot ticket, worth $758.7 million, was sold at Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts. The lotto initially said it was sold at a convenience store in Watertown, about a two-hour drive away, but corrected that Thursday morning.

    Published 59 minutes ago

