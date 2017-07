NEW YORK - MAY 20: A building in Starrett City, the largest federally subsidized rental complex in the country, is seen on May 20, 2010 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Over a dozen people rallied in Starrett City against a proposed Wal-Mart in the community saying that the shopping center would undercut smaller local businesses and that the giant retailer has a blighted history with labor unions, discrimination and fair pay. If Wal-Mart is successful in building te store, it would be the first in New York City. Wal-Mart is currently contending with a discrimation lawsuit, one of the largest in U.S. history. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A major power outage in Brooklyn has prompted a two-alarm FDNY response as people were reported stuck in elevators.

Firefighters were responding at the Starrett City complex on Van Siclen Avenue in East New York.

It's not clear what caused the outage.

Starrett City, an affordable housing community has nearly 6,000 units.