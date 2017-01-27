There could be a potential measles outbreak in New Jersey, officials from the state's Department of Health announced Friday.
Health officials said a Hudson County man has been confirmed with a case of the highly contagious disease. He may have exposed it to individuals at several public areas in Jersey City between Jan. 16 and Jan. 24 after acquiring the disease while traveling abroad.
Locations of potential exposure include:
- Christ Hospital, 176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306:
- January 20-January 21, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
- January 22, between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- PATH Stations: Journal Square and Newport AND
PATH Train: Journal Square – 33rd St Line
- January 17, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- January 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310
- January 17, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- January 18, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Newport Mall, 30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ 07310
- January 17, between 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 145 Harborside, Plaza 2, Jersey City, NJ 07331
- January 19, between 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- LabCorp, 600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306
- January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.
- 600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306
- January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.
- Duane Reade (Journal Square), 1 Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306
- January 19, between 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Square 1 (Restaurant), 283 St Pauls Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
- January 21, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The New Jersey DOH recommends that anyone who visited the above locations during the dates and times listed contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risks of devloping the illness.
Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Potentially exposed individuals could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 14, health officials said.
The airborne illness can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and swelling of the brain in 20 percent of patients. Health officials say children younger than 5 years old and adults older than 20 are especially at risk, and pregnant women who contract the virus can suffer a miscarriage.
Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated or hasn't had measles is at risk if exposed to the virus, officials said.
For more information on what to do if you've been exposed to measles, view this PDF or visit the state's website to learn more about the illness.