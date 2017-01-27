There could be a potential measles exposure in New Jersey, officials from the state's Department of Health announced Friday.

Health officials said a Hudson County man has been confirmed with a case of the highly contagious disease. He may have exposed it to individuals at several public areas in Jersey City between Jan. 16 and Jan. 24 after acquiring the disease while traveling abroad.

The New Jersey DOH recommends that anyone who visited the locations below during the dates and times listed contact a health provider immediately to discuss potential exposure and risks of developing the illness.

Locations of potential exposure include:

Christ Hospital, 176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306: January 20-January 21, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. January 22, between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.



PATH Stations: Journal Square and Newport AND

PATH Train: Journal Square – 33 rd St Line January 17, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. January 17, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Newport Tower, 525 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310 January 17, between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. January 18, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.



Newport Mall, 30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ 07310 January 17, between 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



145 Harborside, Plaza 2, Jersey City, NJ 07331 January 19, between 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



LabCorp, 600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, 07306 January 19, between 12:00 p.m.- 2:45 p.m.



Duane Reade (Journal Square), 1 Path Plaza, Jersey City, NJ 07306 January 19, between 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Square 1 (Restaurant), 283 St Pauls Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 January 21, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

