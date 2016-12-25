A cop was smacked in the head with his own flashlight multiple times in a skirmish that left two other officers injured following an arrest attempt in Brooklyn.

Plainclothes officers from the 88th precinct stopped a 2008 Mustang with tinted windows near Irving Place in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill Thursday night.

Authorities said the officers smelled marijuana and told the four occupants to exit the vehicle, but they resisted and fought back.

One officer was hit multiple times in the head with a flashlight that belonged to another cop, police said. He was treated at Methodist Hospital and received 12 staples to close a laceration at the back of his head. The cop also suffered a swollen lip and abrasions to his face.

Two other officers who were punched in the face were also treated at the same hospital.

Authorities said the driver, 18-year-old Adam Barreto, and his passengers, 20-year-old Marc Barreto, 16-year-old Aaron Barreto and 19-year-old Sonia Guidos were all arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

The Barretos live together and are related to each other.