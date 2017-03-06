Postal Worker Slashed in Face While Delivering Mail: NYPD | NBC New York
Postal Worker Slashed in Face While Delivering Mail: NYPD

    A postal worker was slashed in the face as she was delivering mail to a home in Queens Monday, police say.

    The 49-year-old victim was delivering mail to the Laurelton home on 220th Street at about noon when a man opened the door and slashed her on the left side of her face, police said. 

    He closed the door and barricaded himself inside as a hostage team responded, according to police. He was finally taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m.

    The postal worker was taken to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where she's in stable condition. 

