Postal Worker Slashed in Face While Delivering Mail: NYPD

A postal worker was slashed in the face as she was delivering mail to a home in Queens Monday, police say.

The 49-year-old victim was delivering mail to the Laurelton home on 220th Street at about noon when a man opened the door and slashed her on the left side of her face, police said.

He closed the door and barricaded himself inside as a hostage team responded, according to police. He was finally taken into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The postal worker was taken to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where she's in stable condition.