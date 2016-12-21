John Gibson, 46, was arested on reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, menacing a police officer, attempted grand larceny, and weapons charges after the episode at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Wednesday morning.

An emotionally disturbed homeless man was arrested after he allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun, authorities said.

John Gibson, 46, was arested on reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, menacing a police officer, attempted grand larceny, and weapons charges after the episode at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Wednesday morning.

Officials said that Gibson wasn't ever able to get the officer's gun, and other port authority police officers were able to restrain and cuff the man.

Photos and vidoe from the scene showed several cops crowding around Gibson and the officer, who were both brought to the ground in the struggle.

No one was injured.

Attorney information for Gibson wasn't immediately available.