Man Reaches for Officer's Gun at Port Authority Bus Terminal: Officials

    Dean Ross/@gallo_del_cielo & Port Authority
    John Gibson, 46, was arested on reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, menacing a police officer, attempted grand larceny, and weapons charges after the episode at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Wednesday morning.

    An emotionally disturbed homeless man was arrested after he allegedly tried to grab a police officer's gun, authorities said.

    Officials said that Gibson wasn't ever able to get the officer's gun, and other port authority police officers were able to restrain and cuff the man. 

    Photos and vidoe from the scene showed several cops crowding around Gibson and the officer, who were both brought to the ground in the struggle.

    No one was injured.

    Attorney information for Gibson wasn't immediately available. 

    Published at 5:31 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 6:25 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

