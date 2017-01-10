What to Know Federal investigators had been looking into whether the Port Authority board had the authority to divert funds to the Pulaski projects

The Port Authority has agreed to pay $400,000 as part of the settlement

The agency said it also implemented several key governance reforms in the wake of the investigation

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the feds' investigation into the agency board's March 2011 decision to fund $1.8 billion for roadway improvements at and around the Pulaski Skyway in New Jersey.

The SEC had been looking into whether the Port Authority had stepped outside the bounds of its statutory authority when it funded the road projects. The money had initially been meant to go toward construction of a rail tunnel between New Jersey and Manhattan; Gov. Christie killed the project, deeming it too costly, and the Port Authority diverted some of the funds to the Pulaski projects.

To justify using the funds, the Port Authority wrote in bond documents that the Pulaski Skyway was an access road to the miles-away Lincoln Tunnel.

Lawyers had determined the agency's authority to divert the funds was subject to certain risks, but that wasn't conveyed to the board at the time or to bondholders in subsequent prospectuses. The settlement with the SEC finds that the Port Authority acted "negligently" in failing to disclose the qualifying language and risks to bond purchasers, the agency said Tuesday.

No bondholders suffered any losses as a result of the lack of disclosure because the Port Authority ultimately didn't use bond proceeds to fund the roadway projects, the agency said.

The Port Authority has agreed to pay $400,000 as part of the settlement. Going forward, the settlement requires the Port Authority law department to certify that certain proposed board actions are legally authorized. An independent monitor will also assess policies and procedures with respect to disclosing legal and governance risks in connection with bond offerings.

The Port Authority said it implemented several governance reforms during the SEC investigation, including eliminating the relatively summary "consent calendar" method of voting by which the Pulaski projects were approved. The Port Authority now employs outside attorneys to serve as bond and disclosure counsel in connection with all bond offerings, which previously had been managed by its internal law department.