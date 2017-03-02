Part of the Port Authority bus terminal is closed due to an investigation into a man's claims that he "may have Ebola," officials say.

The lower level of the North Wing, comprising gates 60 to 85, is temporarily closed, the Port Authority says.

Police were seen stationed outside the closed gates during the evening rush.

The North Wing houses the Greyhound and Trailways bus ports and ticketing.

Law enforcement sources say the investigation was sparked by a man who arrived on a bus from Detroit Thursday morning and announced he may have Ebola.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for an examination, the FDNY says.