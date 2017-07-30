Porsche Crashes in the Hamptons, Killing 1: Police - NBC New York
Porsche Crashes in the Hamptons, Killing 1: Police

    A Porsche crashed into a utility pole in the Hamptons, killing the driver and seriously injuring the only passenger, police said Sunday. 

    Edward H. Reich, 54, of Nyack, died in the crash on Three Mile Harbor/Hog Creek Road near Gardiner Lane, East Hampton police said.

    His 1987 Porsche veered off the road Saturday afternoon and struck a utility pole, police said. Reich was extricated from the car. He was pronounced dead at Southampton Hospital. 

    His passenger, Robert Kostro, 54, of East Hampton, was also extricated. He was listed in serious but stable condition at Stony Brook hospital. 

    The Porsche has been impounded. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

