Woman Found Dead on Side of Road in East Hampton: Police

    Police are trying to identify a woman in her 20s who was found dead on the side of the road in East Hampton Thursday morning. 

    Suffolk police say the woman's body was found on the grassy shoulder of Alewife-Brook Road, north of Terry Road, at about 6:30 a.m.

    Her death doesn't appear to suspicious in nature, but police are trying to identify the woman. 

    She's described as a white woman in her 20s with light brown shoulder-length hair, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has an owl tattoo on her right wrist and a tattoo of two interlocking rings on the inside of her upper left arm.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6394. 

    Published 2 hours ago

