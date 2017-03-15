Police following up on a call about an emotionally disturbed person shot and killed a 56-year-old man in New Jersey as a nor'easter bore down on the tri-state area Tuesday, authorities say.

Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato said two Toms River police officers went to Silver Ridge Apartments around 12:30 p.m. to follow up on an earlier report of a "person believed to be in need of professional mental health services." The officers encountered Christopher Apostolos, and a physical altercation ensued in the course of their investigation, Coronato said.

At some point during the altercation, one of the officers' weapons fired. It wasn't clear if the gun was fired intentionally, nor was it known how many shots went off. Coronato said Apostolos was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

"At this time the investigation and scene processing are the priority," Coronato said. "When all the facts and circumstances surrounding the event are definitively confirmed a full account will be issued ... This will not take place today."

Prosecutors said nothing about whether Apostolos may have had a weapon.