A New Jersey police sergeant is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a 2-year-old child who appeared to have nearly drowned at a Florida beach.

Morris Township Police Sgt. Sean O'Hare was on vacation at Clearwater Beach, Florida, Sunday afternoon when he saw some commotion and distress by the shore, the local police department said.

O'Hare realized the stir was over a 2-year-old child that had turned blue and was not breathing after having been pulled from the water.

The cop initiated CPR and was able to resuscitate the child. An update on the child's condition was not immediately available Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Morris Township Police Department praised O'Hare's actions and called him a "true hero."