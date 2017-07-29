A man beat another man with a milk crate that he was trying to steal from a store in Brooklyn. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a man who hit a store worker with an empty milk crate before stealing it in Brooklyn, authorities said.

On July 15 at 5:45 p.m., the suspect proceeded to take an empty milk crate from the front of a grocery store on New Lots Avenue, police said. A 59-year-old store worker tried to stop the thief, but he struck the victim in the face with the crate causing a cut on left eye, police said. The suspect then ran with the crate.

The victim declined medical treatment for his injury, police said

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released by police.

